Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.13 or -5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $302.30M. XERS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.07, offering almost -42.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.88% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.99% year-to-date, but still down -13.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is -15.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XERS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.99 percent over the past six months and at a 35.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.30%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.87% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 38.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.01%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.29% of the shares, which is about 8.64 million shares worth $14.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.13% or 8.41 million shares worth $13.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.11 million shares worth $5.46 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $4.03 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.