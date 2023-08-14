Why YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 3.0 million shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.66, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.00B. YPF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.19, offering almost -10.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.96% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.87 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.52% year-to-date, but still up 5.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 1.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $81.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -456.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.60 percent over the past six months and at a -25.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $4.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.63 billion and $4.86 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 87.90%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 50.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.11%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 137 institutions, with Helikon Investments Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 9.98 million shares worth $147.13 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.08% or 3.15 million shares worth $46.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $4.38 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $4.22 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.