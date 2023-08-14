Why BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.07, and it changed around -$1.32 or -4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.26B. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.36, offering almost -17.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.63% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BBIO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.57 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 307.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 79.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBIO is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 173.50 percent over the past six months and at a 8.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -74.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma Inc. to make $11.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.9 million and $1.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 538.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65.10%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.24% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, and 95.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 31.06 million shares worth $514.99 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 16.38% or 26.62 million shares worth $441.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $62.56 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $23.97 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.