Why Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.73, and it changed around -$0.79 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. BMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.93, offering almost -8.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.89% since then. We note from Banco Macro S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 304.31K.

Banco Macro S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BMA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Banco Macro S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Instantly BMA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.34 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is 4.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.04, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -76.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMA is forecast to be at a low of $13.22 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 39.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Banco Macro S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.93 percent over the past six months and at a 19.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Banco Macro S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -18.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.74% per year for the next five years.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 3.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Macro S.A. shares, and 5.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.74%. Banco Macro S.A. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Odey Asset Management Group Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 1.24 million shares worth $22.12 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 0.70% or 0.44 million shares worth $7.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $2.72 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $2.06 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.