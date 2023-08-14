WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.3 or 37.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.20M. WLGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.90, offering almost -431.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from WANG & LEE GROUP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.67K.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information

Instantly WLGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 37.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.19% year-to-date, but still up 35.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) is -13.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) estimates and forecasts

WLGS Dividends

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.49% of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.21%. WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 19632.0 shares worth $22576.0.

Osaic Holdings Inc, with 0.01% or 1840.0 shares worth $2115.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.