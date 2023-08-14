U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 3.93 million shares of the U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around $1.23 or 25.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.19M. UCAR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.00, offering almost -1131.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.07% since then. We note from U Power Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.60 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.90% year-to-date, but still up 14.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -2.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

U Power Limited (UCAR) estimates and forecasts

UCAR Dividends

U Power Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.84% of U Power Limited shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.31%. U Power Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 38122.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.05% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.