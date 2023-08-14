Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 21.71 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84B. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -95.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.75% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.58 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.60% year-to-date, but still up 13.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 44.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.39 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc. to make $176.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%. Tilray Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -137.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares, and 10.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.17%. Tilray Brands Inc. stock is held by 401 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $19.22 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.61% or 3.52 million shares worth $8.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $20.93 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $6.83 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.