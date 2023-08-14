Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 111.67 million shares of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.94 or 127.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.53M. TSHA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.63, offering almost -175.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.24% since then. We note from Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.43K.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TSHA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 127.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.66% year-to-date, but still up 133.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 143.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSHA is forecast to be at a low of $0.70 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -673.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.01 percent over the past six months and at a 76.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 195.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. to make $1.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.33% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, and 28.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.28%. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.68% of the shares, which is about 1.72 million shares worth $1.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.47% or 1.58 million shares worth $1.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $2.62 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.