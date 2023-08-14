Shares Of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Could Show A Loss Of -1900.0%

In the last trading session, 0.82 million shares of the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75M. GMVD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.23, offering almost -7515.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.22K.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMVD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2173 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.99% year-to-date, but still down -4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is -42.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMVD is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) estimates and forecasts

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.28% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.97%. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock is held by 11 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 1.35 million shares worth $0.27 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 10.19% or 1.0 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1112.0 shares worth $219.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.