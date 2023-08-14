Risk-Takers Will Like UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR).

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around -$0.36 or -9.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $602.89M. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.79, offering almost -64.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.56% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.52% year-to-date, but still down -14.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 7.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $2.80 and a high of $4.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $44.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.48 million and $55.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders