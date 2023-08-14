ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around $0.44 or 14.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.41M. RETO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -170.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.26% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.49 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.12% year-to-date, but still up 24.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 123.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.20%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.57% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 2.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.11%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 21510.0 shares worth $81781.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.01% or 2242.0 shares worth $8524.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.