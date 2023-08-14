Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Shares Might Go Down -99.90% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47M. PBLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1644.00, offering almost -102650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.38% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 985.64K.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBLA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Pembina Pipeline Corp. for the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.18% year-to-date, but still down -5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -22.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBLA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.92 percent over the past six months and at a 99.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.47%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 14212.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.40% or 11833.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.