Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 15.43 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.39, offering almost -86.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.18% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.13 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.76 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 195.69% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -28.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.14 percent over the past six months and at a -32.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $997.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.94 billion and $2.86 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -66.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.20%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -93.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.24% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 60.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.19%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 383 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.31% of the shares, which is about 67.99 million shares worth $119.66 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 5.09% or 33.54 million shares worth $59.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 18.2 million shares worth $39.87 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.34 million shares worth around $18.96 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.