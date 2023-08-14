Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.08, and it changed around $0.52 or 3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. NVEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.81, offering almost -156.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.04% since then. We note from Nuvei Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.76K.

Nuvei Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVEI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nuvei Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Instantly NVEI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.14 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.78% year-to-date, but still down -43.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is -49.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVEI is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -251.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Nuvei Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.46 percent over the past six months and at a 9.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $308.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Nuvei Corporation to make $333.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $197.15 million and $220.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.80%. Nuvei Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -44.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.25% per year for the next five years.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 3.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

