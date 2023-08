NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $151.87 In 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.25 million shares of the NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.60, and it changed around -$0.49 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.06B. NKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.31, offering almost -22.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.59% since then. We note from NIKE Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.34 million.

NIKE Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NKE as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NIKE Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.95 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.04% year-to-date, but still down -2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKE is forecast to be at a low of $92.00 and a high of $151.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

NIKE Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.97 percent over the past six months and at a 15.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect NIKE Inc. to make $13.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.20%. NIKE Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.10% per year for the next five years.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 27 and October 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders