Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 3.73 million shares of the Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) have been traded, and its beta is -0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.06 or -10.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.63M. NIR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.65, offering almost -3630.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.0% since then. We note from Near Intelligence Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 583.51K.

Near Intelligence Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NIR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Near Intelligence Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Nutrien Ltd. for the current quarter.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Instantly NIR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.11% year-to-date, but still down -38.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) is -71.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1300.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Near Intelligence Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.31 percent over the past six months and at a 99.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.73% of Near Intelligence Inc. shares, and 25.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.28%. Near Intelligence Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.57% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $8.19 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 1.26% or 0.64 million shares worth $1.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.