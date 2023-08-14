Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.83, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. MRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.30, offering almost -160.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.69% since then. We note from Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MRTX as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor for the current quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Instantly MRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.16 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.30% year-to-date, but still up 38.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is 9.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRTX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.97 percent over the past six months and at a 8.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.50%.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 112.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.73%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $206.56 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.62% or 5.05 million shares worth $187.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $105.83 million, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $75.74 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.