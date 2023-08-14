Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 14.46 million shares of the Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.70M. MCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.50, offering almost -124900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Micromobility.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.28 million.

Micromobility.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0804 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.91% year-to-date, but still down -11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -33.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCOM is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Micromobility.com Inc. to make $29.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Micromobility.com Inc. shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.23%. Micromobility.com Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.52% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $11683.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.43% or 46171.0 shares worth $3278.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7723.0 shares worth $548.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6084.0 shares worth around $431.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.