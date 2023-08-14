Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.12 or -7.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $300.40M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.24, offering almost -129.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.65% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Markforged Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MKFG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.55% year-to-date, but still down -27.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 8.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKFG is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.57 percent over the past six months and at a 16.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation to make $30.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.21 million and $29.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.99% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 67.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.92%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 128 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 21.25 million shares worth $25.71 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 8.79% or 17.26 million shares worth $16.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 11.26 million shares worth $10.79 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.