Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.80M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.17, offering almost -178.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.54% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.8%. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -32.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Lilium N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.20 percent over the past six months and at a 34.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.30% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 9.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.25%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $2.28 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 0.66% or 2.51 million shares worth $1.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $82031.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.