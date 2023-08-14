Let’s Talk About How Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.05, and it changed around $0.85 or 20.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.49M. APYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.15, offering almost -120.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.06% since then. We note from Apyx Medical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.98K.

Apyx Medical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended APYX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apyx Medical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) trade information

Instantly APYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.81% year-to-date, but still up 6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) is -16.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APYX is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) estimates and forecasts

Apyx Medical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.65 percent over the past six months and at a 40.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Apyx Medical Corporation to make $18.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.01 million and $12.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.70%. Apyx Medical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -52.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

APYX Dividends

Apyx Medical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.73% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares, and 72.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.81%. Apyx Medical Corporation stock is held by 67 institutions, with Archon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 3.45 million shares worth $9.94 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.82% or 3.4 million shares worth $9.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RENN Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $2.21 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RENN Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.44 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.