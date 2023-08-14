Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.12, offering almost -144.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.46% since then. We note from Leslie’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Leslie’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leslie’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.31 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.75% year-to-date, but still up 1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is -26.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslie’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.91 percent over the past six months and at a -68.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Leslie’s Inc. to make $190.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Leslie’s Inc. shares, and 117.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.48%. Leslie’s Inc. stock is held by 348 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 20.13 million shares worth $221.59 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.71% or 17.86 million shares worth $196.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 11.24 million shares worth $141.7 million, making up 6.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 5.57 million shares worth around $68.01 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.