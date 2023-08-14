Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 17.05 million shares of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.98 or 289.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.09M. ZYNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -3.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.06% since then. We note from Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 192.56K.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Instantly ZYNE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 289.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 149.06% year-to-date, but still up 285.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 288.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40730.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYNE is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -657.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.02 percent over the past six months and at a 10.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.80%.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.07% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 12.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.91%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 2.18 million shares worth $0.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.56% or 0.84 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $0.81 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.