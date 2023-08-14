Is Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s (AMEX: CATX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.06M. CATX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.73, offering almost -55.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.57% since then. We note from Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.16K.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CATX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Perspective Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) is -24.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CATX is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -155.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (CATX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Perspective Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Perspective Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 9.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.98%. Perspective Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 12.0 million shares worth $7.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.79% or 5.0 million shares worth $3.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.