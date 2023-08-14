Is C3.ai Inc.’s (NYSE: AI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 10.08 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.94, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.83B. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.87, offering almost -48.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.16% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.42 million.

C3.ai Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. C3.ai Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.08 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 194.37% year-to-date, but still down -12.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is -16.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -21.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AI is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.47 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $73.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.47% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 47.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.07%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $305.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.29% or 4.8 million shares worth $161.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $31.54 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $27.24 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.