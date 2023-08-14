Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.03, and it changed around $0.35 or 9.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. INTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.63, offering almost -14.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.0% since then. We note from Inter & Co Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.45K.

Inter & Co Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended INTR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inter & Co Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Instantly INTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.07 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.04% year-to-date, but still up 17.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is 27.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.49, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTR is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $4.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Inter & Co Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 81.53 percent over the past six months and at a 1,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $237.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inter & Co Inc. to make $269.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $171.93 million and $166.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.80%.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.44% of Inter & Co Inc. shares, and 7.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.57%. Inter & Co Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 22.65% of the shares, which is about 64.51 million shares worth $109.66 million.

Banco BTG Pactual SA, with 1.65% or 4.7 million shares worth $7.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF held roughly 19989.0 shares worth around $40577.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.