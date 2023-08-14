If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS)

In today’s recent session, 4.04 million shares of the Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.14 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.76M. ASNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -874.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.13% since then. We note from Actelis Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.17K.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Instantly ASNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6800 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.73% year-to-date, but still down -28.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) is -52.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2310.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) estimates and forecasts

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.23% of Actelis Networks Inc. shares, and 10.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.29%. Actelis Networks Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 2000.0 shares worth $6408.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.07% or 1368.0 shares worth $4383.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.