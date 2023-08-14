If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.65, and it changed around $0.39 or 6.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. NAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -92.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.65% since then. We note from NaaS Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.23K.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.88 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.95% year-to-date, but still up 10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 12.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.30%. NaaS Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -227.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.57% per year for the next five years.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of NaaS Technology Inc. shares, and 4.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.16%. NaaS Technology Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $14.56 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.13% or 63136.0 shares worth $0.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $14.56 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9484.0 shares worth around $63068.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.