If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.08 or -6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.10M. ADMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.18, offering almost -2196.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.26% since then. We note from Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADMP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Instantly ADMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.38% year-to-date, but still down -25.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -50.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMP is forecast to be at a low of $105.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9110.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9110.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation to make $2.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.00%.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 16.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.81% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, and 16.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.00%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock is held by 43 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.42% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $1.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.32% or 92629.0 shares worth $0.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.