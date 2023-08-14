How To Invest In Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 2.0 million shares of the Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.69, and it changed around -$0.62 or -2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.40B. JWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.42, offering almost -32.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.24% since then. We note from Nordstrom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Nordstrom Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended JWN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nordstrom Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.51 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.22% year-to-date, but still down -6.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 4.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JWN is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Nordstrom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.41 percent over the past six months and at a 17.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Nordstrom Inc. to make $3.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.80%. Nordstrom Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.20% per year for the next five years.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.44% of Nordstrom Inc. shares, and 64.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.28%. Nordstrom Inc. stock is held by 437 institutions, with El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 15.76 million shares worth $322.5 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.30% or 10.17 million shares worth $165.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $67.58 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $47.03 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.