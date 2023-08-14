HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 3.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.2 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.09M. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.53, offering almost -60.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.94% since then. We note from HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HIVE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIVE is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.09 percent over the past six months and at a 77.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. to make $26.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.2 million and $28.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares, and 16.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.22%. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 4.45 million shares worth $14.65 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 3.38% or 2.89 million shares worth $9.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.