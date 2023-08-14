Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 2.27 million shares of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.96, and it changed around -$0.81 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. GGAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.34, offering almost -14.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.83% since then. We note from Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.77K.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GGAL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.57 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is -1.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.98, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -77.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGAL is forecast to be at a low of $6.57 and a high of $14.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 10.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 560.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,137.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.20%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.50%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares, and 12.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.05%. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock is held by 71 institutions, with INCA Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 2.65 million shares worth $45.5 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 1.12% or 1.33 million shares worth $14.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $2.55 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $2.46 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.