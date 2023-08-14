Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.53, and it changed around -$2.42 or -5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.54B. SYM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.14, offering almost -47.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.9% since then. We note from Symbotic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.70 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 264.57% year-to-date, but still down -18.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is -5.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Symbotic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 160.19 percent over the past six months and at a -318.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 331.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to make $347.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 31.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.24% of Symbotic Inc. shares, and 61.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.23%. Symbotic Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 27.21% of the shares, which is about 22.0 million shares worth $502.48 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 24.73% or 20.0 million shares worth $238.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $13.92 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $11.27 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.