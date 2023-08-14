Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)

In the last trading session, 3.59 million shares of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) were traded, and its beta was -0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.30M. NVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -2262.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.74 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1050 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.87% year-to-date, but still down -25.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -42.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 17.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.90% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares, and 0.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.51%. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $18374.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.46% or 0.11 million shares worth $8611.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $13759.0, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $9015.0, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.