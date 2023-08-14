Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE)

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.16 or -11.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.43M. GGE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -209.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.9% since then. We note from Green Giant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79K.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.64% year-to-date, but still down -35.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) is -37.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -66.10%.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.27% of Green Giant Inc. shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.05%. Green Giant Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 20468.0 shares worth $25116.0.

The former held 20468.0 shares worth $25116.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.