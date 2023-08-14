Future Outlook And Stevanato Group S.p.A. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.88, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.69B. STVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.30, offering almost -13.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.99% since then. We note from Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.90K.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STVN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) trade information

Instantly STVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.30 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.38% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is 0.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.97, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STVN is forecast to be at a low of $26.34 and a high of $32.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) estimates and forecasts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.14 percent over the past six months and at a 8.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $306.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. to make $357.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $261.38 million and $321.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. earnings are expected to increase by 1.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.18% per year for the next five years.

STVN Dividends

Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Stevanato Group S.p.A. shares, and 11.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.53%. Stevanato Group S.p.A. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 3.79 million shares worth $122.65 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC, with 1.16% or 3.44 million shares worth $89.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $36.66 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $36.56 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.