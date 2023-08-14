fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 10.9 million shares of the fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $725.60M. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.14, offering almost -228.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.29% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.05 million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.53% year-to-date, but still down -21.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is -17.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

fuboTV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.21 percent over the past six months and at a 62.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to make $379.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $213.18 million and $319.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 32.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.68%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 36.67% of the shares, which is about 17.38 million shares worth $21.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 31.47% or 14.91 million shares worth $18.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.08 million shares worth $10.58 million, making up 12.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $8.32 million, which represents about 10.09% of the total shares outstanding.