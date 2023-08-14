FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.00M. FOXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -7757.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2469 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.80% year-to-date, but still down -25.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is -17.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.69% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares, and 13.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.08%. FOXO Technologies Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $26857.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.36% or 0.19 million shares worth $26403.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $17233.0, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 47700.0 shares worth around $6725.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.