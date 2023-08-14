FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.72 million shares of the FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) have been traded, and its beta is -0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.25M. FLJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.06, offering almost -2036.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.26% since then. We note from FLJ Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.70K.

FLJ Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLJ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FLJ Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Instantly FLJ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2240 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.23% year-to-date, but still down -12.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) is -20.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $374.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLJ is forecast to be at a low of $374.13 and a high of $374.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -196810.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -196810.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,657.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,657.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of FLJ Group Limited shares, and 0.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.96%. FLJ Group Limited stock is held by 12 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $0.58 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P., with 0.27% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.