Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 26.48 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $391.45M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.81, offering almost -940.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.17 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3280 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.34% year-to-date, but still down -18.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 12.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 243.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to make $14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.80% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 7.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.84%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 34.93 million shares worth $12.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.77% or 25.17 million shares worth $8.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.15 million shares worth $1.79 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.63 million shares worth around $2.46 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.