Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.50, and it changed around -$0.32 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.79B. DOCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.12, offering almost -70.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.51% since then. We note from Doximity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Doximity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DOCS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Doximity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.84 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.99% year-to-date, but still down -31.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is -33.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCS is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Doximity Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.93 percent over the past six months and at a 13.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Doximity Inc. to make $127.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%.

Doximity Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.15% per year for the next five years.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Doximity Inc. shares, and 88.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.07%. Doximity Inc. stock is held by 418 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.59% of the shares, which is about 15.8 million shares worth $371.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.52% or 10.69 million shares worth $250.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $71.98 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $68.95 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.