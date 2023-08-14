CTSH Stock Forecast 2023: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 27.5%

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.80, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.27B. CTSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.71, offering almost -2.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.5% since then. We note from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended CTSH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Instantly CTSH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.43 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is 3.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.69, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTSH is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $87.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.12 percent over the past six months and at a -0.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation to make $4.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.86 billion and $4.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 9.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.25% per year for the next five years.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, and 94.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is held by 1,294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.47% of the shares, which is about 57.93 million shares worth $3.53 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.66% or 43.76 million shares worth $2.67 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.63 million shares worth $893.74 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 14.31 million shares worth around $818.39 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.