Could Lottery.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LTRY) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.33, and it changed around $1.08 or 20.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.12M. LTRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.60, offering almost -162.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.25% since then. We note from Lottery.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.13K.

Lottery.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lottery.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.45 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.32% year-to-date, but still up 11.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 52.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTRY is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -121.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lottery.com Inc. to make $46.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders