Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 5.37 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.39, and it changed around $0.28 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.08B. CD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.21, offering almost -9.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.07% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.27% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 4.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CD is forecast to be at a low of $62.22 and a high of $103.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1136.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -641.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.21 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 39.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.19%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 136 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.92% of the shares, which is about 12.04 million shares worth $86.2 million.

My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, with 5.17% or 10.5 million shares worth $73.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.21 million shares worth $49.53 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $28.03 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.