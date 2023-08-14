CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.90, and it changed around -$0.78 or -8.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $520.74M. CDNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.84, offering almost -190.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.11% since then. We note from CareDx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.47K.

CareDx Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CDNA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CareDx Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.80 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.00% year-to-date, but still down -19.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is -11.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDNA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

CareDx Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.62 percent over the past six months and at a -235.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -433.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -228.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CareDx Inc to make $54.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.36 million and $82.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.70%. CareDx Inc earnings are expected to increase by -144.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.26% of CareDx Inc shares, and 105.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.51%. CareDx Inc stock is held by 228 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $56.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.55% or 5.17 million shares worth $47.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 6.74 million shares worth $61.59 million, making up 12.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $69.28 million, which represents about 7.67% of the total shares outstanding.