Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 91.07 million shares of the Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were traded, and its beta was -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around -$1.11 or -73.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $815.60M. CANO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -2278.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -85.37% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Cano Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CANO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cano Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has showed a red trend with a performance of -73.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 76.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.04% year-to-date, but still down -75.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is -70.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.07 day(s).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.52 percent over the past six months and at a -3,000.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $766.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Cano Health Inc. to make $798.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $689.37 million and $665.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.00%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.02% of Cano Health Inc. shares, and 48.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.68%. Cano Health Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Diameter Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 21.62 million shares worth $19.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.93% or 16.53 million shares worth $15.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.68 million shares worth $7.78 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $7.03 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.