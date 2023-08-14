Can China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.90M. CLEU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.72, offering almost -8.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.08% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 151.00% year-to-date, but still up 20.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 76.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.25% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.84%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.15% or 48266.0 shares worth $29215.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48266.0 shares worth $42232.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares.