Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.83 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.70M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.33, offering almost -47.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.95% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.15 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BITF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 259.09% year-to-date, but still up 1.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -24.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BITF is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.00 percent over the past six months and at a 85.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bitfarms Ltd. to make $41.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.10% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 14.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.67%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.78% of the shares, which is about 8.28 million shares worth $8.04 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.38% or 3.02 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $8.43 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.