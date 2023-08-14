BHIL Stock Forecast 2023: Benson Hill Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 2.17%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around -$0.08 or -7.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.50M. BHIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -344.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.17% since then. We note from Benson Hill Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.70K.

Benson Hill Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BHIL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Benson Hill Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.92% year-to-date, but still down -27.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is -31.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHIL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -443.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Benson Hill Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.17 percent over the past six months and at a -7.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Benson Hill Inc. to make $90.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.89 million and $99.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.80%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.40% of Benson Hill Inc. shares, and 34.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.69%. Benson Hill Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 17.73 million shares worth $16.31 million.

Alphabet Inc., with 7.40% or 15.35 million shares worth $14.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $3.38 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $3.06 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.