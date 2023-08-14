AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.47M. AVRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -26.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.4% since then. We note from AVROBIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6050 on Friday, 08/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 114.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 8.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

AVROBIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.00 percent over the past six months and at a 117.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 119.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of AVROBIO Inc. shares, and 66.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.25%. AVROBIO Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 4.54 million shares worth $4.54 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, with 7.07% or 3.12 million shares worth $3.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.